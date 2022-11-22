BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks.

Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office phone number will remain at 814-946-7218.

“Though my staff and I will be in a new office, residents of the 79th Legislative District can expect the same great service they have come to expect,” Schmitt said. “Please feel free to stop by the office at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, with any state-related issue you may have, or just to say hello. My door is always open.”

As utilities are being set up in the new office, phone and internet capabilities will be limited for a brief time in December and will likely affect constituent services.

Schmitt has apologized for any inconvenience and asks for patience during this transition.

Available services include:

Assistance with PennDOT paperwork (lost cards, changes, corrections, special registration plates, vanity plates and temporary placards for persons with disabilities).

Property Tax and Rent Rebate applications.

Voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications.

State tax forms.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The 79th Legislative District includes Altoona, Tunnelhill Borough, and Logan and Allegheny townships.