ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Mary’s Area School Board voted 6-3 to close the Bennetts Valley Elementary School.

The school board meeting took place on Monday, Oct. 10, but the closing of the school has been a months-long dilemma.

In early August, the topic of closing the school to the forefront. Parents, students and community members voiced concern about the idea.

“Well, the support hasn’t surprised me because all of us down there whenever anything needed done or had to get completed or accomplished we’ve always come together and made sure it happened. that’s how it is in a lot of small towns,” Nancy Rosman, A Save Our School member said.

On Friday, Aug. 5 parents held a rally to fight in an attempt to stop the shutdown.

The school board has spoken on the issue of costs in the past few months. Due to low enrollment, in combination with the cost to keep the school running, the board felt that keeping the school open wasn’t the best solution.

In August, the school board stated that If the school were to close, the students would go to south St. Mary’s Street or Fox Township.

It would also require more buses and drivers because of the hour-long drive for some students.

“We’ve discussed the extra time and the bussing and you know how far all these people have traveled and how that’s going to affect the budget but we haven’t really discussed those who will need the individual transportation that can’t travel so far without even an aid,” April Odenbaugh, a mother and an aunt said.

Many in attendance at the school board meeting said that the closure will impact more than just the kids.

“This will affect the businesses because we’ve used that school a lot for a lot of our activities that happen there. our school is really what we have down there if you close the school I don’t want to say well have nothing but it really is what keeps us together and going down there,” Rosman said.

The board also said in August that the district would be going through various scenarios between all three of the district’s elementary schools to find the one with the least impact.

As the votes stand, the 2023-24 school year for Bennetts Valley will be closed.