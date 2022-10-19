BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An emergency evacuation drill will be held at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in collaboration with police services.

The evacuation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in collaboration between AASD, Logan Township Emergency Management, Logan Township Police Department and AASD Police Services.

The preparations will begin at 1 p.m. and the evacuation will be at 1:30 p.m. At that time Logan Township Emergency Services and Public Works Department personnel will be temporarily restricting traffic access to the immediate areas surrounding the school that involve student evacuation routes.

Traffic will be restricted on Cayuga Avenue, just above Flamingo Drive. Access to Pleasant Valley Dental and the Social Security Administration will not be available between 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Residents in the Pleasant Valley Elementary School may experience traffic delays between 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. as well.

An external command post will be established in front of the Pleasant Valley Elementary building.

Media are invited to attend the drill and may report directly to Pleasant Valley Elementary school. Video during the drill will be restricted due to safety reasons.

This drill is being conducted as part of the Pleasant Valley Elementary Emergency Safe Schools Plan.

Questions regarding the drill may be directed to Mr. Jeff Blake, Logan Township Emergency Management, at 814-931-0170.