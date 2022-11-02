HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A school district has responded after outrage circulated on social media over the book “Gender Queer” appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High.

The book, which discusses coming out to family and bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, was allegedly brought to class by a teacher and left on their desk.

When brought to the attention of the school district, the district said the teacher was told to never bring the book back to school and additional corrective action is being considered.

Hollidaysburg Superintendent Robert Gildea responded in a letter to parents where he said that he found the book disturbing, in his opinion. You can read the full statement below.

Dear Junior High Parents, The intent of this message is to address a narrative being portrayed via social media regarding a book, Gender Queer. The book was in the possession of a teacher and visible on the teacher’s desk. This was brought to the school administrator’s attention who, in turn, directed the teacher not to bring the book to school. Additional corrective action is being considered. I am of the opinion that the book is disturbing and not appropriate for children of any age. Please note, the book has never been part of district curriculum, is not part of our library circulation, and we have no evidence that the book has been read to or shared with students. Robert J. Gildea, Superintendent of Schools

‘Gender Queer’ has been the center of controversy the past few years as schools began to ban it from being used in curriculums or put on library shelves. The book is a 2019 graphic memoir written and illustrated by Maia Kobabe.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.