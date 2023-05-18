ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Schools may be back to normal, but according to officials, test scores aren’t.

Data from Stanford University’s Education Recovery Scorecard shows the change in average reading and math scores are down from 2019 to 2022 in districts across Central PA.

Altoona Area School District’s reading scores are down half a grade level, while their math scores are down 0.8. Penn Cambria’s are down 0.7 and 1, respectively. Bald Eagle’s are down 0.6 and 0.8, while Tyrone’s are down a half and 0.6.

Altoona Area Superintendent Dr. Charles Prijatelj also said their PSSA scores are down from 2019 to 2022.

He said students are still playing catch-up from a more relaxed learning environment during the pandemic.

“We filled in a lot of gaps. But what we found was there were holes,” Prijatelj said. “You just couldn’t teach the 3rd grade curriculum to a child who basically had half a year’s worth of face-to-face in-the-classroom education over a year and a half.”

So, it’s on administrators and teachers to fill in those gaps first with what he calls intervention tactics.

“In the junior high, teachers are like, ‘they don’t know their math facts.’ Well, guess what, you’re now drilling math facts,” Prijatelj said. “‘They’re not sure about order of operations.’ You’re now drilling order of operations.”

He said it would sometimes even require a step back. He gave an example with an elementary teacher who told him students needed to practice their hand-writing skills.

“She said to me, ‘that’s something they need to learn before. I don’t have time.’ And I said, ‘You don’t have time not to.’ They’re in 3rd grade now, teach them what you know they need to know,'” Prijatelj said. “I went back to visit that teacher 2 or 3 weeks later, she said, ‘We did exactly what you said to do. The kids are flying.'”

Prijatelj said the goal is to get back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the 2023-24 school year when students are more used to being back five days a week.

Plus, a new year means a new class of students not affected by the pandemic anyway.

Prijatelj said, however, the intervention tactics won’t go away.

“A lot of those systems, they’re going to be incorporated into our everyday practice because they work,” Prijatelj said.