EDITORS NOTE: The details of this story include topics of violence and mental health and may be upsetting for some readers.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A prisoner at SCI Houtzdale is charged with murder after another inmate was found dead in his cell in June.

Derek Bullard, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, felony criminal homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault and two other related misdemeanor charges. Bullard is accused of killing Roberto Quevada, 79, who was also serving time at SCI Houtzdale.

Around 8:17 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield responded to SCI Houtzadale for a homicide. Upon arrival, troopers were told Bullard had killed his cellmate Quevada. According to the charges filed, troopers were handed a note, that was allegedly written by Bullard, that said “I killed my Cellie and swallowed razor blades, I need help!”

Derek Bullard, 34. Image provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

When questioned by state police, Bullard told troopers that he heard voices in his head, telling him to kill Quevada, police noted in the complaint. Bullard told troopers that if he killed his cellmate, the voices in his head said they would stop.

After dinner that evening, Bullard and Quevada were locked in their cell together. Police said that Bullard allegedly came up behind Quevada while he was sitting and writing at a desk and placed him in a choke hold until he was dead, according to the criminal complaint.

Bullard then allegedly wrapped Quevada’s body in a blanket and placed him back into his bunk, according to the affidavit.

Bullard told PSP that after he killed Quevada, he walked around and talked to other inmates. He then gave the note to a nurse telling her he killed Quevada, according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy conducted at Mount Nittany Medical Center found that Quevada died from strangulation by choke hold and the manner of death was homicide.

Quevada was serving a 15 to 30-year sentence for rape of a child in Montgomery County. He had been at the prison since January 2009, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bullard is serving a 12 to 30 year sentence for the 2012 aggravated assault of a 3-month-old baby in Lehigh County, according to media accounts at the time. He was also alleged to have cannibal fantasies and threatened to eat his relatives.