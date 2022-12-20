CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates.

Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. Officials found that Rudy introduced Suboxone and Synthetic Cannabinoids, or K2, through what they described as a “network of inmates” on various housing blocks, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

It was reported that Rudy provided the contraband in exchange for $10,500, an amount he allegedly set. The agreement between the inmates and Rudy would give the staffer $5,000 for the drugs he initially provided and $5,500 after the drugs were sold, according to court documents.

However, officials learned inmates were dissatisfied with the supplied K2 and described it as a “bad batch” as it didn’t give the desired effect. Due to the lack of money produced from the contraband, Rudy did not get the $5,500 that was owed to him, according to the criminal complaint.

Rudy allegedly told the inmates he was not going to provide any more drugs unless he was paid what he was owed. Officials say the staff member was then provided with the phone number of a person who could give him the $5,500. According to court documents, the number was created by the DOC and used by an agent with the Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence to act as a civilian who would meet Rudy to exchange the money.

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20, the agent and Rudy reportedly spoke during numerous phone calls and discussed meeting to get the money. The two eventually agreed to meet at an Aldi grocery store in Altoona on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities say Rudy was arrested by agents and Logan Township police in the store parking lot on that Tuesday when he met the undercover agent for the money. He was taken to the Logan Township police station where he was questioned.

Agents say Rudy admitted he was at the grocery store to get his final payment. He explained he provided the drugs after he told an inmate he needed money. The inmate agreed to give Rudy the money in exchange for the drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

Rudy also allegedly told agents he obtained the drugs from someone in State College who was known to him as “Dough.” He further explained he was able to get the contraband through security by placing it in his front pocket.

Rudy was initially charged with felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities but it was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He still faces one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility which has been waived for court.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.