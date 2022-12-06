HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An inmate at SCI Huntingdon died Tuesday and his death is under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC).

Matthew Himmelright, 44, was found unresponsive at about 5:58 a.m. in his cell in the prison’s residential treatment unit. Medical personnel was called and administered CPR to Himmelright, the DOC said in a news release.

Himmelright was rushed to Penn Highlands Hospital where he was then pronounced dead at 6:31 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation and Himmelright’s cause of death will be determined by the Huntingdon County Coroner.