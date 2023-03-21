SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair next week and they are looking for correctional officer trainees, RNs, licensed practical nurses and a psychologist manager.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at SCI Laurel Highlands from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. They are hoping to fill a variety of positions at both SCI Laurel Highlands and SCI Somerset.

No appointments are necessary and neither is registration. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on the property. All attendees are encouraged to apply for positions before arrival at the event.

Onsite interviews will take place on the day of the event for correction officer trainees. Attendees are encouraged to bring two forms of ID.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Laurel Highlands and SCI Somerset, Open Positions at SCI Somerset & SCI Laurel Highlands.

SCI Laurel Highlands is located at 5706 Glades Pike and the job fair will take place in Building 13.