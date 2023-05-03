CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A prisoner at SCI Rockview is being treated at a hospital for a bacterial disease and now the prison is taking extra precautions.

The prisoner tested positive for legionnaires disease and was transported to the hospital after suffering from a high fever, according to Maria Bivens, the press secretary at the PA Department of Corrections. That prisoner is still recovering.

Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by legionella bacteria, is not communicable. It is a form of pneumonia, with symptoms including mild fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, malaise or headache. Bivens stated that the water, stream and cooling towers are all treated regularly and that the most recent testing showed negative results for the bacteria.

Bacterial testing was conducted on April 4 and April 11. Results from that testing arrived on April 6 and Wednesday, May 3 indicated an absence of bacteria in the drinking water system.

Since the positive test this past weekend, we have been working with the Safety Office, Bureau of Healthcare Services and Dept. of Health to ensure proper protocol is followed. Out of an abundance of caution, the showers and the water fountains on the affected unit will be offline until additional testing is complete. We are providing bottled water until the water fountains are confirmed to be safe. Maria Bivens, Press Secretary at the PA Department of Corrections

A memo was sent to all inmates on Tuesday, May 2. Below is the following memo.