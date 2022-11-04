SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Cambria County is facing charges on allegations that she was having a sexual relationship with an inmate at a state prison.

Laurie Semelsberger, 60, of Ebensburg, was hit with a felony institutional sexual assault charge in addition to several misdemeanor charges for her alleged ongoing relationship with an inmate at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Somerset. Semelsberger was working as a Psychological Services Associate and would counsel the inmate, according to charges filed.

Police were made aware of the situation in August. They began their investigation by looking into a number the inmate added to his call list in January, and they found over 700 calls were made between the inmate and the number.

Police were able to positively identify Semelsberger as the one the inmate was calling after monitoring some of the calls, noting that Semelsberger gave identifiable information over the phone, such as her vacation and her job application to a school district in the Johnstown area. Police also noted that some of the calls placed were sexual in nature.

On Aug. 3, police interviewed Semelsberger, and she admitted to her relationship with the inmate, according to court documents. Investigators added that she confessed the two went to the Programs Office where they had oral sex back in March, which was several months after their relationship began (October 2021).

Semelsberger also allegedly admitted that she received sheet music from the inmate’s brother on two occasions, and she brought it to the inmate so he could help his brother with a music video. The sheet music was found and turned over to investigators, and it tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids (commonly referred to as K2), according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 4, investigators reported finding four nude photographs after searching the inmate’s belongings. Semelsberger reportedly admitted to them that they were images of her.

On Nov. 4, Semelsberger was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Sandra Stevanus and waived her charges for court. An unsecured bail of $10,000 was set.