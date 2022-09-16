SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) – Area residents are reminded that the upcoming SCI exercise is only an exercise, and there is no cause for alarm.

The State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Somerset will host a full-scale training exercise.

The training begins at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The exercise will simulate a significant emergency at the facility.

In addition to SCI Somerset staff, local law enforcement and first responders will participate in the exercise, and the public may notice the presence of emergency vehicles at the facility and in the community.