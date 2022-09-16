SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) – Area residents are reminded that the upcoming SCI exercise is only an exercise, and there is no cause for alarm.
The State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Somerset will host a full-scale training exercise.
The training begins at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The exercise will simulate a significant emergency at the facility.
Newest Posts
- Ride in honor of Rhonda Russell to take place
- Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
- EXCLUSIVE: John Joyce and the “Commitment to America”
- Driver escapes serious injury after tractor-trailer crash, fire
- Dow hits 2022 low after stocks plummet on recession fears
In addition to SCI Somerset staff, local law enforcement and first responders will participate in the exercise, and the public may notice the presence of emergency vehicles at the facility and in the community.