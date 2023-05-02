STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is home to more than 300,000 women-owned businesses and SCORE Central PA is highlighting their work.

The organization hosted a free workshop on Tuesday at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub in State College geared toward women’s empowerment.

The free event featured local business owners focused on teaching female entrepreneurs how to turn their passion into a successful business.

“I think you have the satisfaction of helping people succeed,” Chairman of Score Central PA Marty Mehring said. “Most of our volunteers just really want to give back and they want to share their expertise. So, this provides a perfect opportunity for that.”

The panel was made up of the following business owners:

Emily Aten-Newberry, owner, Above and Beyond Speech Therapy LLC.

Kathy Fisher, owner, Kathryn`s LLC.

Amy Frank, owner, The Makery.

Tatiana and Derek Polay, owners, The Cakeshop by Tati LLC.

Saleemah Williams, owner, Avail LLC.

Several of the panelists said they used SCORE services to start their businesses.