UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback, Sean Clifford, signed another NIL (name, image, likeness) with STRIVE as an ambassador.

STRIVE offers athletes their special compression shorts that allow players, like Clifford, to maintain a peak physical performance, mitigate injury risks and train better. The shorts come with EMG sensors and a pod to connect to and record data on the STRIVE mobile app.

In addition to Clifford, STRIVE says there are over 215 athletes including Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews, Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor, WNBA Ceyenee Park and pro tennis player Giulianna Olmos.

Clifford, launched “Limitless NIL” in April to help his fellow student-athletes off the field. He currently has six signed college athletes including two teammates, Myles Dread and Ji’Ayir Brown.