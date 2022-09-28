ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A search is underway in Elk County for a man who reportedly hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

St. Marys Police wrote in a Facebook post, that numerous agencies are searching for a 56-year-old man in a wooded area of Jackson Road. The man, whose identity was not released, is reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man is described to be white, 5’7 tall, and weighs 115 pounds. The post also describes that he was wearing a red hat, camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and Muck boots.

If anyone finds a man fitting the description, they are asked to contact the Elk County Office of Emergency Services at (814)-772-0000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter



City of St. Marys Police Department, Elkland Search and Rescue, the Crystal Fire Department, the Pennsylvania Game Commission Mountaineer Search and Rescue and a team from Jefferson County are partaking in the search.