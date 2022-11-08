BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after approximately 400 model cars were stolen from a property in Bedford County.

State police announced Tuesday that sometime between Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m., hundreds of model cars were stolen from a property along William Penn Road in King Township.

The identity of the perpetrator(s) is unknown at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.