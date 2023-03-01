CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for two unknown people who forced their way into an apartment in Gallitzin Borough.

On Feb. 28 between 10 and 11:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg were called to a home along Hemlock Street after two people forced their way into a 73-year-old man’s apartment.

Details remain limited at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has further information is asked to reach out to trooper Neisner at 814-471-6500.

This investigation remains ongoing. No description of the suspects is available at this time.