UPDATE: State police announced that Amanda Allison has been found.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking the public to help them locate a missing woman that was last seen in Broad Top Township Tuesday.

On Sept. 27 around 10 a..m., 29-year-old Amanda Allison, of Six Mile Run, was last seen by her mother leaving her home at the 3000 block of Water Street in Broad Top Township, according to state police. Her mother reported seeing Allison get into a red- or blue-colored older Monte Carlo being driven by an unknown man with a dog.

Allison’s family told police they fear for her safety due to an incident on Monday as well as concerning messages on Facebook messenger. For this reason, Allison was entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Allison is described as a white woman that is 5’04” with hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding Allison is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bedford station at 814-623-6133.