BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for leads on a burglary that took place Tuesday at Price’s Mostoller Tarps in East Providence Township.
On Nov. 22 between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the manufacturing business and stole multiple items, which include but are not limited to:
- Torch set
- Multiple electronic control units
- 12,000-pound winch
- Catalytic converter
- Multiple other car parts
- Buckmaster crossbow and arrows
- Dewalt wrenches
- $170 cash
If you have any information regarding this crime, Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford asks that you reach out to them at 814-623-6133.