BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for leads on a burglary that took place Tuesday at Price’s Mostoller Tarps in East Providence Township.

On Nov. 22 between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the manufacturing business and stole multiple items, which include but are not limited to:

Torch set

Multiple electronic control units

12,000-pound winch

Catalytic converter

Multiple other car parts

Buckmaster crossbow and arrows

Dewalt wrenches

$170 cash

If you have any information regarding this crime, Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford asks that you reach out to them at 814-623-6133.