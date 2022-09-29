CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A search warrant issued on a Clearfield County home reportedly turned up multiple guns that reportedly belong to a man with a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against him.

State police were issued a search warrant on a home in West Decatur after it was reported that 34-year-old Logan Hollabaugh had guns in his possession after a PFA was issued and on Sept. 27, he signed a sheriff’s form stating he had no guns or weapons, court documents show.

State police arrived at Hollabaugh’s residence on Wednesday, Sept. 28, with a search warrant and made contact with Hollabaugh. He reportedly told troopers that they would find guns in the house.

According to state police, the search of the residence turned up16 different guns with miscellaneous ammo.

Hollabaugh was taken into custody and charged with knowingly failing to relinquish firearms as ordered and falsification to authorities. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.