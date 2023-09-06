HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Humane Society is overrun with animals after a sealed search warrant led to dozens of animals being discovered on Friday.

More than three dozen animals were discovered during the search by Huntingdon County Police, which has left the humane society with the burden of caring for them.

“We always try to have a few cages available for the medical emergency that comes in. Right now, I have nothing available,” Lisa Boland, shelter manager, said.

Boland added that the shelter usually can hold approximately 80 cats. But with the recent influx, the number has now climbed well over 100, with some of the cats expected to give birth soon.

The shelter has received food and supplies from donors but really needs help with adoptions.

Boland said there are four kittens in a cage where there would normally be two and stressed that the overcrowding in the shelter isn’t an ideal situation for the pets either.

If members of the community have questions or are interested in adopting any pets, you can visit their website or stop by and fill out an application.

Details surrounding the arrest warrant issued by police is currently unknown.