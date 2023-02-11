ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened!

Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue.

“We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re gonna be open,” Summer Socie, Owner of Second Chance Strays Cat Lounge, said. We had a very good turnout so far today for the people just stopping in. Everyone’s just really excited to see the cats and very excited for it to be in the area.”

The new location will give them more space to take in cats. According to the volunteers, this is about triple the previous building size and it includes a basement.

A 30-minute visit will cost $7 and a full hour will cost $10. For more information about Second Chance Strays can be found online at their Facebook page.