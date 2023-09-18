ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A cat rescue and lounge is working to reopen after they were forced to close about a month ago.

Second Chance Strays is trying to re-open after they were forced to close due to an infection that spread in the facility. The cat rescue and lounge had to quarantine the cats after they discovered that one of the cats was infected.

In a statement asking about the closure, the owner Summer Socie said, “Ringworm was brought into the lounge areas unknowingly by either a volunteer or visitor. This affected many of the cats…so it was for the safety of the public and our other cats that we temporarily close.”

Even though the business was closed, the bills never stopped.

Now the business is asking for help from the community, not only to adopt cats, but to volunteer at the site.

“My mom comes in everyday to help me and we’re here cleaning all day until we leave,” Socie said.

Socie said the infection is no longer in the facility, but they are recovering from the cleanup efforts and having to shut down.

In a recent Facebook post, the business stressed that they are drowning, with no funds, and desperately need help.

“I went to Petco the other day, and I had to leave because I saw that we didn’t have the money,” Socie added.

The facility is accepting donations of food and cat litter.

Second Chance Strays is planning to reopen on Saturday, Sep 23.