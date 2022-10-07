BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second man has been charged for his alleged involvement in disposing of a body in an April murder in Bedford, according to police.

Jordon Robertson, 19, was charged Oct. 7 with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, court documents show.

In May, state police received an anonymous tip that allegedly said Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford, “struck” his cousin Ty Matthai as he was trying to “attack” a woman.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that Matthai was reaching through a car window to get to a woman when Louk allegedly shot him in the back.

Robertson, who initially reported that the woman asked him to come help move Matthai’s body and he refused, changed his story when interviewed again on Oct. 6, a day after state police interviewed the woman again.

According to the criminal complaint, Robertson allegedly told police that he showed up the day after Matthai was killed and saw his body wrapped in a blanket. He proceeded to help Louk take the body from one residence to Louk’s trailer in Cumberland Valley Township.

From there, police said the body was placed in a pit and then covered in tires before it was doused in kerosine and set on fire, left to burn all night long.

Robertson was arraigned and released on $35,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Louk has been in Bedford County Prison since his bail was denied on May 14. He faces criminal homicide and 3rd-degree murder charges as well as others. As of Oct. 6, his case is currently set to go to trial.