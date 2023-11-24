STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another Rite Aid in State College is slated for closure, joining a long list of stores the company says it will shutter.

According to a filing in federal bankruptcy court, Rite Aid named an additional 32 stores that it will close. On this list is the store located at 510 Westerly Parkway in State College.

While the company currently reports having over 2,300 locations, it is now set to close over 200 of the locations while it undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This closure, along with the previously announced closure of the store located in Hills Plaza, will only leave one location open in State College on North Atherton Street.

Four other Pennsylvania locations in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Reading were also listed among this new set of locations to close.

Rite Aid has not addressed these closures in a press release and no dates as to when you can expect to see these locations close for the last time has been announced.