CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen will be spending time behind bars for plotting a school shooting at the Westmont Hilltop High School with another teenager, the Cambria County’s District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Preston Hinebaugh, 19, of Johnstown, will serve a minimum of two months and a maximum of 18 months in jail after he was sentenced by Judge David Tulowitzki Wednesday, the DA’s Office said in an email. Following his release, he will be on probation for three years.

Preston Hinebaugh mugshot (via Cambria County Prison)

Hinebaugh, who did receive credit for time already served, is permanently banned from being on school or any educational facility property, and he will also have to undergo mental health and psychological treatment.

In March, Hinebaugh pleaded no contest to charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and illegal possession of firearm.

Hinebaugh along with Logan Pringle, 19, were charged after an investigation found they were “in the planning phases of a school shooting,” police said.

A security breach at the high school happened when Hinebaugh let Pringle, who was banned from being on school property by a court-order, inside. Security cameras caught the two scoping out school grounds, court documents show.

Logan J. Pringle mugshot via Cambria County Jail

Five guns, four of them being untraceable, were found at Hinebaugh’s home during a search warrant. Police were told in an interview with Pringle that Hinebaugh had an obsession with guns.

Pringle is currently serving his three-to-six-year prison sentence at state prison in Indiana County that will be followed by 10 years of probation.

Hinebaugh’s father, Philson Hinebaugh, was also charged with tampering with evidence when police wanted him to bring in a gun that Preston described in an interview, but he provided them with the wrong one.