CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wawa, a popular Philadelphia-based convenience store and gas station, is heading to Benner Township in Centre County, but it could have another location join it nearby.

According to an Aug. 15 agenda, the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors are set to discuss a variance request at their meeting that night. Plans detail a location at 169 W. Aaron Drive.

It may be a while before the Wawa comes to fruition, however. The meeting will only focus on that variance request and not any approval of plans.

If the location moves forward, it would be the furthest west Wawa has gone in Pennsylvania.

In April 1964, the first Wawa opened in Delaware County and has grown its footprint with hundreds of stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Florida.