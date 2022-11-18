HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding spoke to dozens of Huntingdon High School about agriculture and the industry’s future on Friday, Nov .18.

Students who attended this speech were involved with agricultural science courses and the FFA (Future Farmers of America). They received first-hand knowledge about the ongoing issues in the industry and what’s being done to resolve them.

Secretary Redding noted how being involved in these programs is vital for the industry’s future. The lessons students are taught skills needed to help sustain the state’s largest industry.

“You get students who are more confident in themselves, believing in the issues, something bigger than themselves,” Redding said. “They’re prepared to step out of here and lead. Lead their families. Lead their churches. Lead the industry. That’s what we see in AG science and FFA. For those reasons, every school should have it.”

Lloyd Dell is the Agriculture Science teacher at the high school. One of the first lessons he teaches students is the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. That allows them to learn about the history and connect it to today’s issues.

Dell also incorporates projects that allow students to experience the ongoing issue. He noted a project about calculating how much a farmer makes when planting a mushroom. Additionally, he challenged students to see how many products came from the state in their grocery stores.

“We have a lot of socially and economically challenged students here,” Dell said. “But we also have many parents, grandparents, and people working in the natural resource industry. So, therefore, we are trying to tie these all together and help the students understand where they fit and where they might fit when they become working citizens.”

At the end of the speech, Redding took questions from students. They asked about inflation costs, natural products, and food sources.

Redding said these questions were thoughtful and detailed. It impressed him how much students are aware of the ongoing issues.

The students’ thoughtful insight showed him they could make a difference in the industry. Additionally, it shows how open they are to becoming leaders since they’re involved with this program.

“As they’re asking the question, I also think they’re the folks who will find the answers to the complex issues,” Redding said. “Not easy because they got to figure out how to listen. They’ve got to learn, and they got to lead. You get a head start with the Ag science and FFA programs.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Dell said he thought Redding’s talking points greatly added to the lessons. He hoped students learned about the multiple opportunities in agriculture and why they should pursue it.

“I want to get that seed planted in their hearts and soul,” Dell said. “That there is a big, broad, and never-ending opportunity in agriculture. They can always work in agriculture.”