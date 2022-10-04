HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding stopped in Huntingdon County on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to tour three projects funded through the Dirt, Gravel, Low Volume Road maintenance program.

The Department of Agriculture reports that the state has over 25,000 miles of unpaved roads, and 17,500 of those are owned by local municipalities. Unpaved roads are some of the main contributors to non-point pollution in streams.

The Dirt and Road Program was signed into law in 1997. It allows for local control in helping stop pollution and reduces environmental impacts on public roads. $35 million is funded to help with those projects.

Redding saw some of the before and after changes from three projects that each achieved different things. That included visiting a site that was 20 years old and one only a couple of months old.

Director of Dirt and Railroad Center Steve Bolser said that the 20-year-old site on Red Rose Road in Barree Township was shown because of its longevity. The second location, also on Red Rose Road but in Jackson Township, had road and drainage improvements because of the addition of seven new cross pipes.

Lastly, the third location on Camp Road in Jackson Township showcased stream crossing replacements by increasing the size of the bridge. Bolser said these are built for long-term environmental and road benefits.

“A lot of the focus is on infiltrating water and not shutting it to the stream as far as environmental,” Bolser said. “As far as the road itself, it’s very similar. When you use erosion from the road, you’re also helping it last longer and have fewer maintenance cycles. Getting the road out of the mud. It’s not degraded as often, saves potholes.”

All the projects collectively cost around $220,000. While some of it may come to be on the expensive end at first, municipalities end up saving money in the long run because of the longevity of these projects.

Redding described how impressed he was that the local governments were able to keep maintenance of the road. Bolser noted that some of that is due to the cooperation among conservation districts, county, and local governments.

“We three different concerns, all three addressed differently but all done through the center for dirt and gravel roads,” Redding said. “I’m impressed with the awareness of the problem and the desire to change it. Township supervisors have been very critical to addressing these issues.”

Redding said that the dirt and gravel road program targets those rural areas with the most unpaved roads. But the 25-year success of the program comes from the education of townships, conservation districts, and contractors.

These projects allow for the best opportunity to improve water quality, environmental benefits, and habitat life.

“That’s the long-term win is using that funding to grease the skids and build that relationship between the county and the township. A lot of times, that relationship isn’t there, doesn’t exist, or isn’t the best,” Bolser said. “So building that relationship between the county and township, they will also contact and fix problems.”

“The local benefits accruing to the community and local areas because of that ownership is a story of success of the dirt and gravel roads for 25 years,” Redding said.