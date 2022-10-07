BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Friday marks the beginning of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing week. Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, took a tour of three different Bedford manufacturers.

Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed the week of October 7-14, 2022, as manufacturing week. This week is meant to celebrate the manufacturing industry and encourage the next generation to consider a career in manufacturing.

Weaver began his tour at Rockland Manufacturing. This company has over 200 products and holds over 40 patents. It primarily produces products for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and construction machinery dealers.

During the tour, employees explained more about their jobs and why they enjoy what they do. Weaver calls this an opportunity to highlight how manufacturing is ever-changing and different from public perception.

“We look at this as an opportunity to shine a light on manufacturing. Make sure folks know this isn’t the old manufacturing,” Weaver said. “This is new; it’s innovative. It’s hands-on. We’re looking forward to celebrating that.”

Manufacturing brings in an economic impact of more than $113.2 billion. Pennsylvania is the sixth-largest economy in the country.

For Bedford, manufacturing is the industry that has the most in the job force.

Weaver also toured food manufacturer the Organic Snack Company, the primary manufacturer of Kate’s Real Food granola bars. The company told the Secretary more about the growth in their production and the number of employees.

Lastly, he toured Mission Control Solutions. This company offers metal fabrication and machinery services to Defense, Railroad, Mining, Transportation, and Energy industries. Vice President of Operations Darin Mauzy showed Weaver the facility and expressed their pride in their employees. He noted that they value retaining their employees more than heavy recruitment.

“We have to be better at it, and I think we can be in doing so and focusing on how to be efficient about processes and letting our talent be the ones who bring us forward,” Mauzy said. “Manufacturing is back. We got to do something with it, and we got to respect them. They’re the greatest assets and entities, not our machines.”

In addition to highlighting jobs, they want this week to encourage high schoolers or those needing a career change to consider a manufacturing career. Weaver highlighted that these jobs offer maximum benefits and room for growth.

Also, these companies provide on-the-job training and apprenticeships, which Weaver sees as a positive trend. It’s an opportunity to start work immediately and earn a decent living.

“These are good, family-sustaining jobs. Apprenticeships and post-apprenticeships that we’re providing are great opportunities to look at, not just a four-year degree,” Weaver said. “There are jobs out there that are again really well paid, sustaining jobs open to Pennsylvanians.”

“We love people coming into the organization with a bright future ahead, and we can help be a part of their cultural journey,” Mauzy said. “They need to be respected. Often, we say what someone is or what their background is. But the truth is they’re nothing but potential; we have to invest in them.”