ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Saint Marys Area High School state representatives and the Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty got a first-hand look at major projects happening in the school.

When you were in school you may have been part of clubs or sports teams but today there’s a completely student-run business called Dutch Manufacturing. This is helping students prepare for their future.

“It’s very very relevant in the industry so in Saint Marys, in particular, we have a huge powdered metal industry, powdered metal incorporates everything from 3-D printing for prototyping to traditional manufacturing for making the tools and dyes,” Killian Ramsey, a senior student said.

Officials say that this type of work is the future of education.

“I think some of the career and tech offerings that are present here are really remarkable, lots of opportunities that I certainly never had in school to learn,” Hagarty said.

Some of the students in the class are even helping create items for local businesses. This includes key chains, special coins, and other products used by powdered metal.

“It shows how important partnerships between local school leaders, their schools, and business entities in the community to create these partnerships so that students are learning skills that are going to directly translate into incredible career Opportunities for them when they graduate,” Hagarty said.

There’s only so much that can be done in an office, so it’s important to see what’s happening in person. There is also a shortage of teachers in Pennsylvania. Hagarty said that there is a decline in people wanting to be teachers and an increase in the number of teachers leaving the industry.

“You spend a lot of time, we’re in meetings all day about finances and policy and I try and remind people that we teach exactly 0 students at the department of education it’s the folks here that do the real work so it’s really incumbent on us to get out into the community and see the actual programs in practice because we make decisions every day that impact 1.7 million students,” Hagarty added.

When leaving Saint Marys each student will have a range of skill sets ready to be used immediately after graduation.