UPDATE: Restrictions on I-99 northbound have been lifted. Southbound remains closed.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Interstate 99 in Blair County is closed after a truck rolled over.

According to 511pa, I-99 southbound is closed between Exit 39: Pinecroft/PA 764 South and Exit 41: Bellwood/PA 865 North.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries and further details are limited at this time.

Drivers may want to find an alternate route, including the use of Pleasant Valley Blvd.

A multi-vehicle crash Monday morning has also closed a section of US 22 just outside of Lincoln Caverns in Huntingdon County.

