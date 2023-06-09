CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers traveling on Route 1002 in Centre County are being alerted about an upcoming detour on the road for pipe replacement work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be replacing 27 pipes on Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) starting on Tuesday, June 20.

A daytime detour will be in place that will use Route 1001 (Howard Divide Road), Route 150, and Route 4007 (Moose Run Road). The detour will be lifted at night once work is completed for the day.

The work zone will stretch from the western end of Marsh Creek Road in the Yarnell area and move east to Howard Divide Road. Drivers can expect small closures depending on the work location for that day.

Anyone with homes along the road will be able to access their residences. All work is expected to run through Thursday, July 27.