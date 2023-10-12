CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Voters in Ferguson Township will have another way to vote this upcoming November.

A secure ballot drop box has been placed in front of the main entrance to the Ferguson Township Municipal Building. It will be accessible all hours of the day, every day of the week until 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Residents who are voting by mail-in or absentee ballots in the Nov. 7 General Election may place their completed ballot into this drop box at any time before Nov. 6 in order for their vote to be counted.

Ferguson Township is also reminding residents of important dates for voting in the upcoming election:

Oct. 23 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 election

5 p.m. Oct. 31 is the deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot

9 a.m. Nov. 6 is the deadline to return mail-in and absentee ballots to a secure drop box

8 p.m. Nov 7 is the deadline to return mail-in and absentee ballots in-person or to be received by mail at the Centre County Elections office.

Additional information about voter registration, voting methods and locations is available from Centre County Elections.