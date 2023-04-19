CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– High school students looking to head into college are invited to come on out to Mount Aloysius College’s open house.

The upcoming open house on April 29 at the college in Cresson will give prospective students the chance to meet with faculty, tour the campus and learn more about the programs and activities the college offers. Students can also meet with professors in the majors that they are interested in taking.

“If you’re beginning the look for potential colleges, preparing yourself to take the next steps in the application process, or looking to return to school for further education, I highly encourage you to attend this open house,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Jacob Yale said in a release. “Our admissions and financial aid teams will be available with information about academics, athletics, student life, and financial aid, and they will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.”

Tuition for full-time undergraduate students at Mount Aloysius College ranges from $12,000 to $13,500 per semester, according to its website. In 2021, they reportedly had 2,678 undergraduate students attending.

It is required to register for the open house, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It can be done online at Mount Aloysius College’s website, or by emailing their admissions at admssions@mtaloy.edu.