ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fight over nurse staffing issues at a hospital in Altoona that goes back to the summer is finally over.

The Altoona UPMC nurse’s union, SEIA Healthcare, voted yes Wednesday night on a three-year contract starting in January, after the medical center and the union agreed on the deal on Monday.

Altoona UPMC Nurse Jaime Balsamo, Vice President of their SEIA chapter, said negotiations took over three months with debates multiple days a week.

“I finally exhaled last night. It’s been so long and treacherous,” Balsamo said. “It’s so time consuming. And there are days where we might only pass two proposals back and forth with each other, and we’re there all day.”

The contract will invest more in the nurses and fight the staffing shortage.

Here’s what’s included in the new contract, for both current and new nurses:

Year 1 wage increases of 8% (5% wage adjustment and 3% annual increase).

The 5% wage adjustment will be retroactively paid to you starting with the first pay period in November 2022.

5.75% annual increase total over years 2 and 3 (3% in year 2, and 2.75% in year 3)

A new, simplified Accelerated Career Ladder that offers additional opportunities for wage increases for nurses in inpatient and procedural areas, providing increases of 14% (with step wage increases of 5%, 4%, and 5% available in the ladder)

Increases to the hourly wage shift differential, charge pay, and BSN differential, and the addition of a night program differential to align with recent UPMC changes.

Starting rates for nursing positions will be increased to $28/hour for nurses without a BSN and $29.50/hour for nurses with a BSN.

Balsamo said the fight for the new contract wasn’t easy.

“It’s been a fight,” Balsamo said. “We’re proud of what we got. UPMC actually came in trying to remove some things from our contract and not offering much of anything initially.”

She said the union almost went on strike after a standstill.

“[Last] Friday afternoon, we were heading that way,” Balsamo said. “And then Friday evening, we did some hardcore negotiating and kept encouraging our negotiator to call back to corporate and get us where we needed to be.”

UPMC Altoona said in a statement to WTAJ:

“This is a great package for our nurses that supports our goal to invest in our people. Our nurses work incredibly hard to care for our community — they deserve to be aptly recognized for their efforts. This unprecedented investment represents our commitment to improved wages, career trajectory opportunities, and retention benefits. We look forward to a new year of opportunity to retain talented staff and welcome many new nurses to join our extraordinary team.“ UPMC Altoona President Jan Fisher

Balsamo said it’s the strongest contract any union has ever negotiated against UPMC.