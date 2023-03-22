ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Great self-guided Egg hunt is officially underway in St. Marys.

From March 19 to April 8 there will be an easter egg hidden at Benzinger and Memorial parks filled with words to form a riddle. Find all the eggs to form and solve the riddle!

From March 19 to March 25, there will be 9 eggs (4 in Benzinger & 5 in Memorial) to solve the first riddle. Then from March 26 through April 1, there will be 6 eggs, three in each park. Lastly, there will be 7 more eggs hidden between April 2-8 (4 in Benzinger & 3 in Memorial).

Once you solve the riddle, you need to fill submit your answers online. Winners will be drawn at random and will receive a family-oriented prize!