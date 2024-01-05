BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A one-day workshop to assist potential grant applicants will be held in February.

The “Winning the Grant” workshop will be held at the Blair County Convention Center on

February 1. The event is being hosted by US Senator Bob Casey, The PA Department of Community and Economic Development and the Local Development District Network.

The Appalachian Region Commission and other federal funding agencies will be present as well as representatives from the seven PA Local Development Districts to assist potential applicants in developing their ideas to pursue funding for projects.

The free workshop does require advance registration by January 17th and there are a limited number of seats available. You can register for the event here.

“Winning a federal grant can often result in the ability to get a project that positively impacts our region done,” Steve Howsare, Executive Director SAP&DC said. “It can be complicated for those that have not pursued federal grants in the past so we will have staff available to assist potential applicants.”

The presenters will also discuss the type of projects that they will fund and effective strategies to secure a grant.