SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- U.S Senator Bob Casey stopped in Stoystown Thursday, Sept. 1 for the rededication ceremony at the Oven Run sites at the Stonycreek River Watershed.

Last year, the Somerset Conservation District crossed a milestone by reconstructing the Acid Mine Drainage Passive Treatment Systems of Site A and D. The reconstruction is part of a decades-long effort to maintain and improve water quality in Stonycreek’s water.

Somerset Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar said that the improved treatment systems allow for better water for tourist activities such as fishing and kayaking. Additionally, it helps the economy within the Cambria and Somerset regions.

“The result of that has been the resurrection of over 20 miles of fishery in the watershed,” Lichvar said. “A destination point for kayaking and boating, nationally recognized. It’s generated an ecotourism industry in the Cambria and Somerset region that is growing and burgeoning.”

Lichvar led the ceremony, which featured speeches from nearly a dozen state and local leaders. Casey was the keynote speaker for the ceremony discussing firsthand knowledge of how acid mine drainage affects water quality.

Casey noted that $244 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is meant for abandoned mine land cleanup; however, it’s limited regarding acid mine drainage and treatment. That’s when he further noted the Safeguarding Treatment for Restoration of Ecosystems for Abandoned Mines Act (STREAM) gives that flexibility in funding for treatments and long-term pollution.

Casey was at the forefront of this act and knows how expensive sustaining these treatment systems are. These funds take off the burden that comes to local districts and also benefit these communities’ economic health.

“These treatment facilities are really expensive to undertake and to fund. The acid mine treatment you have to do takes a while,” Casey said. “So, you want to have those dollars available more broadly for acid mine drainage, particularly for this set-aside.”

While the reconstruction is a significant milestone, there’s still a long way to go in continuing to clean the waters. Lichvar added that these new systems would help take the treatment to the next level for decades.

If these systems are maintained, it will affect the tourism and recreation that took decades to build. Lichvar said that all benefit from clean water, noting that they don’t have a quality of life or business.

“We’re here again to wish them luck, these systems luck, and onto the next 25 to 30 years to continue the AMD abatement efforts here,” Lichvar said. “If these systems aren’t sustained, the water quality in the Stonycreek River will not be sustained. All the assets, economic, recreation and otherwise will be lost as well.”

“We still have a huge challenge in Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “We got decades more work, but I think this one day we can celebrate a really good win for this county and region.”

Casey noted how young people also want acid mine drainage cleaning to move. He wants to do his part in Congress to keep this effort going and maintain a higher quality of life.