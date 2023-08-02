ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Senator Judy Ward (R-30) will be visiting Altoona Wednesday to hold a town hall for older residents.

The town hall will be held on the Penn State Altoona campus at the Wolf-Kuhn Theatre in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts at 1 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to learn about Pennsylvania’s master plan for older adults.

The meeting is being coordinated by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) through its Long-Term Care Council. Senator Ward serves on the council and as chair of the Senate Aging and Youth Committee.

“This is an opportunity for residents to learn about state plans to coordinate programs and services for older Pennsylvanians,” Ward said. “This is a public meeting, and I encourage residents, caregivers and others to attend the town hall at Penn State University’s Altoona campus to have their voices heard and participate in the Master Plan development process.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Earlier this year, Governor Josh Shapiro issued an executive order directing PDA to establish a master plan for older adults. The plan will include goals, objectives and initiatives to promote the health, well-being and quality of life of the state’s aging population.