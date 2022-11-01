BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — School districts across the region, particularly the more rural ones, continue to face challenges with rising costs and staff shortages.

But Claysburg-Kimmel School District is making the best of its resources, and it showed Sen. Judy Ward its improvements from donations from the non-profit Claysburg Education Foundation before discussing potential future funding options.

Superintendent Mark Loucks gave Ward and her staff a tour of the school and talked to teachers about new STEM programs and improvements in test scores. Loucks said the average test scores for their English and math courses are up 18% from last year.

Claysburg Education Foundation Board Member Rich Allison said the organization has raised over 1 million dollars in its seven years running, with every penny going towards the district. He said the money has focused on STEM projects, like buying equipment like video cameras, 3D printers and milling machines, and for more programs, like dual-enrollment courses and summer programs.

“It’s our desire to see this place flourish,” Allison said. “In 2019, we contributed about $170,000 for iPads. And fortunately we did, because the next year when COVID hit, our kids were better prepared to work from home than normal.”

Ward and her staff then sat down with Loucks, faculty and Claysburg Education Foundation organizers to discuss plans, including a physical and mental health and wellness facility.

She and her staff said the district has several options, and more funding would most likely be available if the wellness facility was public and served both the school and the local community.

Ward said an advantage to a smaller, more tight-knit town like Claysburg helps establish a bond between the district and the people living there. But because they’re still a small town and district, she said those areas still need help.

“In the rural areas, oftentimes they’re left behind,” Ward said. “This is something that I fought for to try to get our rural communities to have every opportunity our urban and suburban communities have. I think Claysburg is doing a great job to bring the community together and serve students.”

While keeping all that in mind, Loucke said keeping the identity of the small town and its pride and history is important.

“I think you feel that when you go through our high school,” Loucke said “We still have the original floors and walls. That’s something you can’t find in too many places anymore.”

In addition to the new STEM programs and technology from the donations, the district is also implementing an incentive lounge to incentivize good grades, behavior, attendance and more from students. The lounge is being built in the high school’s old library and will have couches, coffee and smoothies.

Allison said most donations come from businesses where they can put state-taxable payments into education-related projects. You can also donate on their website.