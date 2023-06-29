CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may notice a lot more construction going on during the summertime, however, the construction being done is to protect and invest in infrastructure.

United States Senator Bob Casey visited Clearfield County on Thursday, June 29, to highlight just one part of rehabilitation efforts. Golden Rod Bridge can be found along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County. This is just one of 95 bridges and 73 miles worth of roadway projects to be done with the bipartisan infrastructure law and infrastructure investment and jobs act.

“We have a lot of bridges that are in poor condition. A lot of bridges that need to be either replaced or rehabilitated. But we didn’t have the dollars because state government can’t do it on its own. It needs the help that sometimes only the federal government can provide,” Casey said.

“It’s a reminder, again, that what happens in Washington affects Clearfield County. Senators vote along with others, allows this project to advance,” Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll said.

Officials want residents to know construction is being done for safety but also to inform them where their tax dollars are going.

“This is about safety, it’s about getting to work, it’s about making sure we can transact business in Clearfield County,” Casey said. “People of this county deserve this. They should have the benefit when they send their tax dollars to Washington to have some of it come back in the form of either rehabilitation and in this case of a bridge or in other contexts as well.

The Golden Rod Bridge is receiving $1.6 million, just a fraction of the nearly $133 million that district 2 will be receiving over the next 5 years.

“When it comes to investing in North Central Pennsylvania and investing in communities all across this state, we are just getting warmed up,” Casey said.

During the press conference, Michael Carroll noted that he is attempting to secure nearly $100 million in additional funds for transportation in Pennsylvania.

“It’s our charge in Harrisburg right now to try and direct an additional $100 million PennDOT’s program by virtue of a preservation of funds that we would otherwise shift to the Pennsylvania State Police. The state police will be fully funded from the general fund, and PennDOT would have access to an additional $100 million,” Carroll said.

Carroll also noted that he is looking forward to more projects in Clearfield County making note that rural communities are noticed and being taken care of as well.

“Just like Philadelphia, just like Pittsburgh, just like Scranton. Have a wonderfully efficient and safe transportation network. And we cannot do that without wonderful planning partners across the state,” Carroll said.

The infrastructure investment doesn’t only cover roads and bridges but other infrastructure projects such as water, sewer, and more.