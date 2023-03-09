(WTAJ)– Senator Bob Casey is calling on Norfolk Southern to support the Bipartisan Railroad Safety Bill to show their commitment to the communities and federal government.

This bill was first introduced last week by Casey and five other senators including, (D-PA) John Fetterman, (R-OH) JD Vance, and (D-OH) Sherrod Brown. That is a response to prevent future train derailment disasters that affected East Palestine, OH, and Darlington Township, PA.

The bill proposed includes an increase in safety protocols for trains carrying hazardous materials. Additionally, the bill introduces changes to the way cars are inspected.

“It would help us a lot if Norfolk Southern here showed some decency and some guts and said we support the railway safety act period,” Casey said.

Casey said he visited the affected state areas Monday. He heard concerns from parents about sending their kids to school with damaged air and water filters. Then he mentioned the farmers and the challenges they face with their crops in the future.

“The issue I probably heard most prominently is the worry that farmers have about their crops, not just worry about the damage but what happens to them long-term,” Casey said. “Businesses have concerns. Property owners are concerned about property value. So a range of challenges ahead.”

Proposed safety protocols involve mandatory well-trained two-member crews on board at all times. Additionally, companies must submit their routes with detailed summaries of what is on their cars to communities along their routes.

Casey also said an important point is tougher inspections altogether. That could mean increasing requirements for wayside defect detectors and reducing the risk of wheel-barring failures.

“Then the other part of the bill is on inspections and audits, much tougher inspections of rail companies and the cars,” Casey said. “But also audits by the federal government of federal government safety programs. Sometimes the gap can be a government agency it doesn’t have a safety program that’s tough enough.”

Another significant point with the bill is dropping heavier fines on companies when a derailment occurs. Casey said this is crucial in holding the companies accountable and making them pay for damages.

Casey believes that companies must continue to help the affected communities long term. Otherwise, he said anything that doesn’t meet those standards is a failure on their end.

“You got to hit these rail companies hard. You got to hit them with millions of dollars of fines when they have derailments cause otherwise, they’ll ignore it. They pay 10 or 20 thousand dollars and move on. You got to hit them hard. You got to make sure they’re consequences that will hit their bottom line.”

Casey said it’s also important that this act gets started on the Senate floor as soon as possible. That gives people the confidence that this kind of event won’t happen and that there are steps in place when damage occurs.

“We have to be determined to getting this moving,” Casey said. “So the people have confidence in the future, you reduce the likelihoods of derailments on the scale of this, so-called hazardous material derailments.