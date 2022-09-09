BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–U.S Senator Bob Casey made a pit stop in Duncansville Friday to tour the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and Joiners Local #423 state-of-the-art facility.

Casey saw firsthand how future carpenters get trained through the facility’s KML Carpenters’ Apprenticeship. This program is a five-week training process that takes four years to complete. It covers various skills, including professional carpentry, heavy construction, floor covering, millwright, pile driver, cabinetmaker, and millworker.

The senator highlighted on his tour how dollars from the infrastructure law allocate toward building these training programs and apprenticeships. In particular, these training programs diversify the workforce, which is crucial for building the economy.

“Obviously, when you combined that high-skilled training with policy and funding at the federal and state levels,” Casey said. “That combination creates the dynamism that allows our economy to grow.”

This program covers 17 Central and Western PA counties and parts of Maryland and West Virginia. Those interested can apply to the program at 17 but must be 18 to work. Since its opening, the apprenticeship program went from an enrollment of 60 to 190.

Training Coordinator Lawrence Gresh said that those who go through the apprenticeship soon end up in a union. However, these also leave the program having diverse skills. These combined leave a worker with significant benefits and job opportunities.

“When they get out of here, they have a very diverse training program. It covers everything that the carpenters do,” Gresh said. “Then, what they do with that, different people select in different avenues. Some may want to specialize in one thing or another, but they have diverse training from going through the program.”

Gresh said they’re grateful for the opportunity for Casey to tour their facility. In particular, it shows the benefits of taking up a trade, considering it’s not as popular as before.

These diverse workers are what Casey says are the ones that grow the economy. It’s the hope that investment in training facilities similar to the one in Duncansville will attract the younger generation.

“You have the ability to attract not only a skilled workforce but a diverse workforce,” Casey said. “It’s difficult to build the economy of the future without having the best programs and the best training programs, and the ability to attract that diverse workforce.”