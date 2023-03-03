STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) is hosting an open house for the public at his Centre County office.

The event is designed to introduce the public to the senator and his staff. The event is set for Monday, March 13 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Langerholc is encouraging all to attend to learn about the various constituent services he and his office can provide. Senate district offices assist constituents with many services, including PennDOT registrations, status reports on legislation, birth certificate applications, property tax and rent rebate forms, notary applications or unemployment compensation questions, and much more.

“I want my new constituents to know that my office is a resource for them. I look forward to seeing many new faces at this event,” Langerholc said.

His office will be able to provide support and assistance Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The office is located at 341 Science Park Rd., Suite 201, State College.