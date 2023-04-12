CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new affordable housing option is coming to Centre County specifically for older residents.

The Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity, or also called the ECHO program, could give your loved one an alternative and safe option to a nursing home right in your backyard. Through the program, supported by the Pennsylvania housing finance agency, a residence half the size of a mobile home is moved to the side of a family member’s house.

“We’re thinking this program will probably be more targeted to the rural parts of the county because obviously, you need a relatively flat piece of land right next to your house that can fit something half the size of a mobile home,” Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

The county is currently piloting the program with one unit through the home foundation and office of aging.

“The resident pays for 30% of their income in rent and the family pays for whatever the extra utility costs are,” Higgins said. “The moving costs, the installation costs, anything for placing this on a relatively level site will be covered by the grant.”

The unit includes a bedroom and a larger living and kitchen area. Higgins says it can accommodate up to two people.

“We’re assuming it’s going to be better for the elderly residents because they’ll have more socialization, more opportunity to hang out with family and friends and the ability to have kind of a longer time window to live a relatively normal lifestyle.”

The county is currently taking applications for the program for more information you can contact the office of aging.