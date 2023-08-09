CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Jim Rigby (R – Cambria/Somerset) will be teaming up with Seniors for Safe Driving to host a seminar.

The Mature Driver Improvement Course will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The seminar will take place at the Cresson Fire Hall, 223 Ashcroft Ave.

“This is a PennDOT-approved exam that will be given in a classroom setting with no on-course or behind-the-wheel instruction required,” Rigby said. “The benefits include a minimum 5% discount on auto insurance premiums for three years and, more importantly, the peace of mind that participants gain from knowing the rules of the road.”

The course is designed for seniors aged 55 and older and it costs $17. Anyone interested in registering for the course may do so by either calling 1-800-559-4880 or going online to www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.

Questions about this or any state government issue should be directed to Rigby’s Cresson office at 814-886-1055, his Ferndale office at 814-536-9818, or his Somerset County office at 1-814-509-6942.