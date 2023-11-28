CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new company is moving into Clearfield County to give seniors reliable transportation.

Little Red Riding Hood (LRHR) is a “luxury concierge transportation service” that is available for senior citizens (60+). The mission is to provide low cost, reliable transportation for senior citizens that offer them an option for up to one hour’s worth of help for a small fee.

The services can be scheduled using the company’s app, website or a dispatcher service that seniors will be able to call. The senior has the option to keep her drivers for up to one hour to help them with grocery shopping, light housework, light housecleaning or yard work.

LRHR uses their own technology to closely monitor their vehicles through camera, motion sensors and GPS data. This is to ensure the safety of all customers and passengers as well as provide up to date information that will be shared to riders.

The idea came from when Nicole Jones, founder of LRHR, found a partially blind senior roaming the streets of Pittsburgh. Jones said that the man was upset and she was able to assist him in getting to his destination.

“60 to 65% of them (seniors) state that they have depression and anxiety due to lack of transportation. They’re declining rapidly,” Jones said. “Some of them are even losing their home, being forced into retirement homes because of lack of transportation.”

Jones said the goal is to launch the company no later than January 2024, however there are hopes of being up and running before Christmas.