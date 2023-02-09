CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local seniors who need help filling their taxes can get free assistance in Cambria County.

People ages 60 or over can partake in a free tax preparation program sponsored by the Cambria County Area Agency. The program is designed to help low-income taxpayers, disabled individuals or people on fixed incomes, according to a news release.

Those interested in getting assistance can make their way to the Johnstown Senior Center, at 550 Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and drop off their tax information or pick them up. There is no appointment needed.

Local volunteers that are IRS trained to help taxpayers with their Federal Tax returns will be onsite. They will be trained to help assist in the 1040 series and income tax returns.

Make sure to bring the following items if you plan to get tax assistance: