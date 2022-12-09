JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seniors at The Foundry in Reynoldsville got to create stockings for the holiday season.

This was part of a special class in which they got to use raw wool to create the stocking. They also got to create other crafts like mini snowmen. The learning experience and hanging out with friends were some of the member’s favorite parts.

“Well you learn how to do it, the learning process is fantastic. I wanted to put my new great granddaughter in my stocking she was born the first of November,” Donna Schuckers a volunteer at the Foundry said.